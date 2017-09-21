Dawood in ‘setting’ with government to return to India: Raj Thackeray

Fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar wants to return to India and is currently negotiating a settlement with the BJP-led government at the centre, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray said here on Thursday.

Making the sensational claim, Thackeray said that Dawood is now very sick and crippled, he is very keen to return to India and breathe his last in his motherland.

“He is currently engaged in a ‘setting’ with the government for this and this could happen,” Thackeray said at a huge gathering to launch his official Facebook Page.

However, he alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will exploit it politically by claiming that it managed to bring the absconder don to India.

“It is he (Dawood) who is keen to return… But, the BJP will claim credit for this to win the next elections,” Thackeray predicted.