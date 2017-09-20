Lena Dunham won’t mind being on ‘bad clothes’ list

“Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham does not care what people think of her outfits. She feels it’s not necessary to “fit” in an image.

“We want to be strong and ready to go… Think about what is going to make you feel the most confident and like yourself,” eonline.com quoted Dunham as saying.

“I even like ending up on that ‘Good People, Bad Clothes’ page or whatever it’s called…that stuff gives me pleasure,” she added.

At the second anniversary party of her and “Girls” producer Jenni Konner’s weekly newsletter, Lenny Letter, Dunham’s costume included a green sculptural earring made by her godfather, artist John Newman, a simple black dress and suede pumps.

Dunham said clothing should be about “personal choice and personal voice”.

“There are a few pictures of me in, like, a weird shift dress and a blowout from early on where I’m like, ‘I’m not hosting a morning television show!’ but I thought there was some (image) that you had to fit into,” she said, adding: “Now I understand that it doesn’t matter.”