Very soon I’ll reveal my plan on Iran nuclear pact: Trump

US President Donald Trump said that “very soon” he will reveal his plans regarding the nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran, giving these remarks before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss this issue and others.

Before the start of his meeting with Netanyahu at a New York hotel upon being asked about whether he is thinking of abandoning the nuclear pact with Iran, Trump responded: “You’ll be seeing very soon.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli leader publicly told Trump that “I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly call a terrible nuclear deal with Iran, and how to roll back Iran’s growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria”, Efe news reported.

According to Israeli media, the Premier wants to take advantage of his meeting with Trump to ask the US president to modify the accord, which made possible the lifting of a good number of sanctions against Iran.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had said that Washington will withdraw from the Iran deal if UN atomic energy agency shows any “weakness” in monitoring it.

Trump told the IAEA’s annual meeting in Vienna that if the International Atomic Energy Agency fails to obtain access to Iranian military sites thought to be engaged in illegal nuclear activity, “We will not accept a weakly enforced or inadequately monitored deal.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rohani in an interview with CNN advised Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal and warned that doing so would bring with it a “high price” for the US.

The nuclear pact, signed in July 2015 by Iran, the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, put an end to 12 years of diplomatic conflict surrounding Tehran’s controversial nuclear program, but Trump has frequently denounced the accord as a “bad” deal.