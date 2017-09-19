I love being a mother: Shania Twain

Singer Shania Twain says has she loves being a mother and regrets not having more children.

The singer has a 16-year-old son called Eja with her ex-husband Robert Lange.

“I love being a mother. I wish I had more children. At 52, I don’t think I’m going to have any more children. I’m probably not capable. But I decided that, well, maybe I’m just going to stay where I’m at. I have a beautiful step-daughter and I have a beautiful son. I’m very happy. I just love being a parent and I would have loved to have had more kids,” Twain said on TV show “Lorraine”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Despite her incredible career success, she confessed she still loves spending quality time with her family, which includes her husband Frederic Thiebaud.

“I really do love being a family person. I love cooking and packing lunches and making pancakes on Saturday mornings and all that sort of stuff,” she said.