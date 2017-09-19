Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert

ndonesian authorities have raised the alert level for a volcano in Bali following increased activity, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

The official from the National Volcanology Agency said the alert level of Gunung Agung volcano located in Karang Asem district was raised to the second highest level on Monday night.

“We raised the alert status because there has been a hike in seismic activity. The evacuation zone actually at the radius of 6 km from the crater, but it has been extended to 7.5 km for the areas in the north, south, southeast and southwest,” he told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Several volcanic and tectonic quakes have also occurred.

The Gunung Agung volcano which last erupted in 1963-1964, is still active, with a large and very deep crater which occasionally belches smoke and ash.

Indonesia is home to 129 active volcanoes.