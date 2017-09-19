Chidambaram attacks TN Speaker for disqualifying 18 MLAs

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs as “blatantly partisan” to help the minority government and said the state has become a “theatre of the absurd”.

“Nothing can save a sinking ship. Eighteen MLAs disqualified to manufacture a majority for the paralysed Tamil Nadu government. Tamil Nadu is theatre of the absurd,” he said in a series of tweets.

“If the Tamil Nadu Speaker is correct, no elected leader of a legislature party can be changed by dissenting MLAs? Once elected, Chief Minister for five years,” Chidambaram said in a sarcastic tone.

Calling it a “great betrayal”, the former Union Minister said the state government should go on the sole ground it callously delayed moving the Supreme Court for additional 19 per cent for other backward classes.

On Monday, Speaker Dhanapal disqualifed 18 MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran on the ground they had violated the provisions of the anti-defection law by voluntarily giving up membership of the party (AIADMK) when they gave a memorandum to Governor C.V. Rao against the continuance of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.