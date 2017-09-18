Unhealthy lifestyle causes sexual dysfunction in men

Nearly 20 per cent of young adults and middle-aged men in the national capital have consulted a doctor with concerns of sexual dysfunction including reduced drive, frequency or satisfaction issues, a survey has showed.

The survey found that it was because of poor lifestyle habits caused by unhealthy food, obesity, stress and smoking, that do not only lead to an increase in metabolic diseases, but also high incidence of short and long-term sexual dysfunction.

“Unhealthy lifestyle habits have been a primary cause of the growing burden of metabolic and lifestyle diseases in the country,” Sujeet Jha, Director (Endocrinology, Diabetes and Obesity) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said in a statement on Monday.

“Clinical diagnosis among 21-45-year-olds has revealed that their lifestyle habits are affecting their ability to have healthy sexual relations, with nearly 20 per cent men consulting a doctor with such concerns,” Jha added.

The survey also showed that over 48 per cent males perceive unhealthy eating habits such as eating unhealthy food, minimal exercise and bad sleeping habits as well as indulgence in activities such as smoking to be the leading cause of reduced sexual drive.

Further, stress and sleep deprivation too have affected sexual well-being.

While more than 35 per cent men reported that feeling stressed adversely had an impact on their sexual drive and frequency, lack of sleep reduced sexual drive in 48 per cent men.

The study also found that smoking, which has debilitating effect on health, impacts sexual drive and frequency.

Only 19 per cent of heavy smokers (21-40 cigarettes a day) were found to have a very strong sex drive as compared to 50 per cent non-smokers.

The survey is an analysis of the impact of various lifestyle choices and habits on the sexual activity of more than 800 adults aged 21-45 years of age, including employed professionals, housewives and students from Delhi and NCR region.