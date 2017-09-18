Rohingya influx started from 2012: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the influx of the Rohingya refugees started in 2012, as the top court directed the hearing on October 3 of a petition challenging their deportation to Myanmar.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the hearing for October as the Centre told the bench that they would be filing their response during the day.

Adjourning the hearing, the court asked the petitioner and others to file their rejoinder to the Centre’s stand before the next date of hearing.