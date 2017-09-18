Police names London Tube attack suspect

Police on Monday revealed the identity of one of the two suspects arrested in connection with the terror attack on a London Tube train that left 30 people injured, authorities said.

Pictures showed the 21-year-old Yahyah Farroukh being stopped by officers outside a fried chicken shop in the Hounslow area of west London on Saturday night before his arrest, reports the Guardian.

Metropolitan Police officers were still searching the area on Monday morning.

Officers were also searching an address understood to be Farroukh’s home in nearby Stanwell, in Surrey, only metres from the outer boundaries of Heathrow airport.

Farroukh was the second person to be arrested after an unnamed 18-year-old man was stopped by officers near the port of Dover on the evening of September 15, hours after the attack that sent a ball of fire along a carriage of the eastbound District Line train from Wimbledon at the Parsons Green station.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

According to a Facebook profile thought to belong to Farroukh, he is originally from Damascus, in Syria, and studied English for speakers of other languages at West Thames college, the Guardian reported.

His profile also claims that he worked for an events company in London.

Local council leader Ian Harvey said the 18-year-old was an Iraqi orphan who moved to the UK when he was 15 after his parents died, the BBC reported.

The “severe” terror threat level means an attack is no longer imminent but was still highly likely.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police had made “good progress” in the investigation and urged “everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed”.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said police had gained a “greater understanding” of how the bomb was prepared but said there was “still much more to do”.