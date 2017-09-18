Centre’s Rohingya decision in nation’s interest: Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government’s stand to deport Rohingya refugees was in the nation’s interest.

“It is a sensitive matter. Whatever government will do, will be in nation’s interest,” Rijiju told reporters ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar and a large number of them are in India.

The apex court is hearing a plea against the government’s decision to deport the refugees to Myanmar.

Rijiju said the government’s way forward would be based on national interest.

“We shall mention the same in our affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court,” he said.

He also requested the international human rights bodies not to spread misinformation about India and said: “India is a sovereign country and protecting the nation is our duty.”

The UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva last week slammed India over its stand on the Rohingya crisis.