Google to launch second-gen Pixel phones on October 4

Google’s second-generation Pixel phones would be officially unveiled on October 4, the company has revealed.

A new video and website launched by Google asks smartphone owners to “stay tuned for more on October 4.”

“This date lines up with last year’s announcement of the original Pixel devices which took place on October 4,” Evan Blass, a famed and highly-accurate leakster, had earlier tweeted.

There have been reports from Android Police and XDA Developers that suggest chipset maker Qualcomm was not working on mid-cycle 836 chip this year, says a report in Ars Technica on Thursday.

The second-gen Pixel handsets are expected to feature the same Snapdragon 835 chipset as every other high-end Android smartphone.

Rumoured specifications of Pixel 2 (or whatever it would be called officially) include 4GB RAM as well as “squeezable” pressure sensitive sides, similar to what we saw on HTC’s flagship U11 smartphone.

It is expected to feature IP68 water and dust resistance.

The phone could also come with an always-on display, similar to the one found in Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ and the recently-launched Galaxy Note 8.