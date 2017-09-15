Delhi Government To Issue New Guidelines for Government, Private Schools

By Akansha Chand

After the Ryan International School mishap, Manish Sisodiya, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi NCT issued guidelines to install CCTV cameras and compulsory police verification in government and private schools.

Manish sisodiya, Deputy CM along with NBT said in a round table meeting that “CCTV cameras should be installed in the school premises and they should be in working condition in any situation with that a report should be made by the principal of the school about the status of the CCTV cameras and their working in the campus area and sent online”. “Also audit should be done to ensure the safety of the school children and proper police verification should be done of the staff within a month” said Sumit Vohra, Admission nursery.com. Ashok Aggarwal, Education activist quoted that “parents should also be part of the management committee”. Next to him former principal of SRCC added that we should also work upon the education system as this would lead in development in moral values.

On the other hand Deependra Pathak, special commissioner of Delhi Police said that “they have noticed very positive results in the police verification of the teaching staff”, on this Ankit, panel advocate, Delhi legal service authority added that time frame of verification is also a major point on this after working on this we can get better results. There were also some demands raised by the parents that 50% member of the management committee should be parents, parents should be allowed to get inside the school in the time of emergency and also area which is not covered by CCTV should have security guards.