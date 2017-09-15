Can’t have one solution for entire nation: Parrikar

One blanket solution for a problem can never work for the whole country, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday, underlining that the Supreme Court order last year banning the sale of liquor 500 metres from highways was one such solution.

“Be it legislation, judiciary or government, we think that one type, one bracketed solution is appropriate for all problems… (But) What may be good in New Delhi may not be good in Goa. It may be actually negative in Goa. It will not work in Goa,” Parrikar said.

“One solution cannot be there for the nation,” he said.

Parrikar was speaking on the concluding day of a two-day conference near Panaji on ‘Good Governance and Replication of Best Practices’ organised by the Central Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Commenting on the apex court’s order banning alcohol sale along highways, Parrikar said: “The basic logic was punish a drunk driver. After the order I found many drunk drivers carrying bottles. Earlier two pegs or three pegs was what they took, now they drink a bottle. Now they carry (bottles).”

“Punish a drunk driver… The positive aspect is considered. But at the same time one solution cannot be there for the nation,” he said.

The former Defence Minister said while many legislations may induce good governance, they also “induce certain negativity”. “Despite of that, I feel that these acts are necessary,” Parrikar said.