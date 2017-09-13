NSUI bags top three DUSU posts

In a stunning comeback, the Congress’ students wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), on Wednesday bagged three of the four top positions, of President, Vice President and Joint Secretary, in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), while the RSS-affiliated ABVP managed only the Secretary post.

Rocky Tuseed is the new DUSU president.

Last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had won three seats, except the Joint Secretary post, which was won by the NSUI.

Congress leader Ajay Maken tweeted: “Congratulations @NSUI. Won 3 out of 4 seats in DUSU including President.”

On Tuesday, students from 51 colleges cast their ballot to choose the four central panel posts in the DUSU elections that saw a triangular fight among the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress’ NSUI, and CPI-ML Liberation’s AISA