Patty Jenkins to return to direct ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

Director Patty Jenkins has closed a deal to direct the sequel to the hit “Wonder Woman”.

Actress Gal Gadot has already signed on to return as the ‘Wonder Woman’. The film is slated for release on December 13, 2019, reports variety.com.

It was earlier reported that Jenkins was working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros.

“The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film,” Johns said at the time.

While an exact number could not be unveiled, sources say the number is in the $8 million dollar range to write, direct and produce making her the highest paid female director of all time. A substantial backend of box office grosses is also included in the contract.

“Wonder Woman” has been a megahit for the studio, grossing $409 million at the domestic box office and $813 million worldwide.

Besides the “Wonder Woman” sequel, Jenkins is also developing a TV series with her “Wonder Woman” star Chris Pine, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel.