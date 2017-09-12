Indian users trust Samsung even after Galaxy Note 7 debacle: Survey

Although Samsungs flagship device Galaxy Note 7 witnessed a sad demise last year owing to exploding batteries, users in India still trust the brand and almost two-third of Note users say they would consider buying the new Note device.

According to a survey conducted by market research firm IPSOS, nine out of 10 Samsung Galaxy Note users in India said they were satisfied with their device.

“Eight out of 10 Note device users said that they may recommend it to their friends, colleagues and relatives,” the survey said on Tuesday as Samsung planned to launch Galaxy Note 8 in India on Tuesday – the same day when Apple will release its flagship devices in the US.

The South Korean giant has already launched the device in developed markets that has a two-camera setup at the rear.

The dual-camera setup include a 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 12MP telephoto lens with aperture of f/2.4.

The 8MP front camera also comes with optical image stabilisation.

It comes with a 6.3-inch screen is Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels.

The “S Pen” stylus with Galaxy Note 8 comes with a latency of less than 50 milliseconds.

Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI on top.