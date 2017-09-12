Father Tom rescued: Swaraj

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Catholic priest from Kerala who was abducted in war-torn Yemen last year, has been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

“I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued,” Swaraj tweeted.

Father Uzhunnalil was abducted in March by terror group Islamic State from port city of Aden. He was abducted after the terror group attacked a care home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

At least 15 people at the old-age home were killed in the attack.

Earlier this year, Swaraj had said India will spare no effort to secure release of Father Uzhunnalil.