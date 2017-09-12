AIADMK General Council ousts Sasikala, Dinakaran

The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of jailed V.K. Sasikala as party General Secretary. The appointment of her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary also stands cancelled, said a party leader.

The decision was announced at the AIADMK party general council.

Sasikala was appointed as General Secretary last December following the death of party supremo and Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala had appointed Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary before going to jail.

The general council also resolved to restore all those who were party office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa. They will continue to hold office now, it said.

The council also nullified the decisions taken by Dinakaran.

The council also ratified the recent merger of the two factions led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.