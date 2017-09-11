Youngsters should not be treated like criminals: Rajnath

Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to treat youngsters, who might have committed some mistakes, under the Juvenile law and not like criminals.

Security forces have also been asked to avoid use of excessive force while dealing with law and order situation, he said.

“I appeal to the youth not to be swayed by the attempts of some people and stay away from stone-pelting. We all including the Prime Minister are concerned about the future of the youth,” he told reporters here.

The Home minister said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want to shape their destiny and future by their hardwork.

“Terrorists have destroyed many generations and we will not allow them to destroy one more generation. I have told the security forces to treat youngsters, who might have committed some mistakes, under the Juvenile act. They should not be treated as criminals,” he said.

"However, we will be firm in our response to terrorists and their activities." Singh said