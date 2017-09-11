Ryan murder: Police officer suspended for baton-charging journalists

A police officer was suspended on Monday for using force against journalists covering a protest outside the Ryan International School here over the murder of a seven-year-old student, authorities said.

“Inspector Arun Kumar, chief of Sohna police station has been suspended with immediate effect for his lapse in duties,” a senior official said.

At least 50 people, including nine scribes and photo journalists, were injured on Sunday when police baton-charged the group of protesters outside the school building located in Bhondsi on Sohna road.

A liquor vend near the school was also set on fire.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had visited the injured journalists at a hospital here later on Sunday.

Angry protesters have staged demonstrations outside the school located in Bhondsi on Sohna road since the victim, Pradhuman, was found with his throat slit inside a school washroom in the morning of September 8.