Dave Bautista wrote Pierce Brosnan a love letter

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista once wrote actor Pierce Brosnan a love letter.

Bautista, 48, was always a huge fan of the former James Bond actor, and he even penned him a heartfelt note declaring his admiration for him. However, he desperately tried to refrain from gushing about Brosnan for a while.

The wrestler-turned actor told Empire magazine: “I sent an email to Pierce Brosnan after I worked with him on a film in London for ‘Final Score'”. I’m a huge fan, but I thought it might be weird to tell him that before we started shooting. So I wrote him a little love letter afterwards.”

Bautista said he is also a big supporter of actor Ryan Gosling, but “didn’t realise” how fond he was of the “The Notebook” star until they filmed “Blade Runner 2049” together.

“It was one of those things where you don’t realise quite how big a fan you are until you meet them. I couldn’t stop hugging him,” said Bautista.