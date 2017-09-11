Amit Shah visits Swami Vivekananda’s house

Kolkata, BJP President Amit Shah today visited the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda here and paid floral tributes.

Shah was accompanied by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, union ministers Babul Supriyo and S S Ahluwalia besides state BJP president Dilip Ghosh among others.

During the day, the BJP president will hold meetings with party leaders here.

“Tomorrow he is scheduled to meet party workers who are victims of Trinamool Congress’ violence and will also meet intellectuals of the city,” BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Shah would attend a chamber of commerce meeting on Wednesday.