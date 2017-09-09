Scented candles, colourful cushions: Get your home festive ready

With Dussehra and Diwali round the corner, get your home festive ready with thorough cleaning, cushions in silk, chanderi or zari embroidered fabrics, fresh flowers and scented candles, suggest experts.

Dipti Das, Design Head at interior design and décor online platform HomeLane and interior designer Pramitha Roche, have shared ideas on how you can decorate your home tastefully:

* Use traditional hand-crafted fabrics and prints. Silks, chanderi, fabrics with batik or block prints and zari embroidery are all the rage. You can also add some traditional carpets.

* Use copper and brass crockery when guests come calling.

* Add mirrors with embellished or copper-toned frames to add a little bling to your interiors.

* Instead of painting the whole house, use one prominent wall and paint it with a pretty motif or adorn it with a decal or wall hanging to add to the festive spirit.

* Good lighting can easily set the right mood. Light up your home in layers with some ornate lighting fixtures and lamps.

* Highlight a wall by painting it in cheerful earthy warm hues like solar yellow, rustic red and emerald green.

* Fresh flowers and scented candles are ideal for those who want to keep the decor understated.

* Ensure your towels, napkins, table runner and door mats are in the same vibrant shade to keep symmetry going.

* Bring out the prized centrepieces for your coffee table and dining table.