Passenger safety prime focus for railways: Lohani

Newly appointed Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said for the railways the security and safety of passengers was a top focus and of prime importance.

In an informal chat with reporters in Allahabad he also said that all was being done to ensure that.

He also said the role of trackmen and gangmen was very crucial and important to ensure safety.

Lohani inspected the washing line and other facilities at the railway station and also held a meeting with officials of the division.

Officials said the visit was aimed at stock taking of preparations for the Ardh Kumbh that would take place in the city next year.