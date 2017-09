The CBI on Saturday said it has registered an FIR against former Union Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan in connection with allegedly granting speedy environment clearance for setting up industries in lieu of huge bribes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also conducted multiple raids at the properties of Natarajan in Delhi, Chennai and other cities.

The FIR against Natarajan, who held the post in the UPA-II government, was registered on Thursday.