Alliance with BJP to be decided at time of local body polls: Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Saturday said electoral alliance of his AIADMK with the BJP for the local body elections would be taken ahead of the polls.

Interacting with reporters at Kanchipuram, around 60 km from here, Palaniswami said the decision on alliance will be taken once the election dates are announced.

The question on alliance was posed to Palaniswami as the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T.Rajenthra Bhalaji on Friday said there was nothing wrong with aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Palaniswami also said with 134 legislators, the AIADMK commands majority in the assembly.

Meanwhile Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar on Saturday told reporters here that the government would prove its majority in the assembly if DMK calls for a floor test.

Jayakumar also claimed that legislators backing T.T.V.Dinakaran, the party’s sidelined Deputy General Secretary, would extend support to Palaniswami.

He said that the general council meeting of the party will be held on September 12 near here.