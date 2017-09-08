SC bans all anti-NEET protests in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Friday banned all anti-NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) protests in Tamil Nadu and directed the state government to ensure that no agitation takes place against the common entrance tests for admission to medical colleges.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, while issuing notice to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, said the state administration should ensure that no agitation takes place in relation to NEET that has been upheld by the constitution bench of the top court.

The court directed the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu to be present in the court on the next date of hearing on September 18 to assist the court in the matter.

The court order came on a PIL moved by top court lawyer G.S. Mani seeking the court’s intervention in the matter.

Seventeen-year-old Dalit student S. Anitha committed suicide in Tamil Nadu on September 1 as she could not score high marks in the NEET to secure a medical seat.

Following her suicide, political parties and student organisations held protests and shouted slogans on September 2 against the state and central governments.

Anitha, daughter of a daily labourer, hailed from a village in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu. She had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in her Class 12 State Board examinations.