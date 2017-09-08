I enjoy being on TV: Farah Khan

She has been a choreographer and filmmaker for years, but Farah Khan says what has gained her more recognition is her small screen appearances on reality TV shows.

Farah has been judging reality TV shows like “Indian Idol”, “Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. She has even hosted shows like “Farah Ki Daawat” and “Tere Mere Beach Mein”. Now she will be seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show “Lip Sing Battle”.

Asked what attracts her to the small screen, Farah told IANS here: “I do shows. Though this one is a stretch for me because I am doing too many things on this show, like I am involved in the creative designs. Other than that, I enjoy being on TV because it gives a direct connect to people.”

Farah, 52, says she likes to work on the small screen in between her movies.

“When I go out, they (audience) feel as if some family member has come. My popularity, or whatever, has a lot to do with television. In between my movies, I like doing TV. It’s nice. It keeps my weight in check,” she added.

“Lip Sing Battle”, an Indian adaptation of the successful international show “Lip Sync Battle”, will see a string of A-listers not only from Bollywood but also television actors and sports personalities.

Farah has already completed five episodes out of 20.

What urged her to be part of this show?

“I thought it was up my alley because it has song, dance, lip sync and also celebrities who are my friends. I think they are comfortable enough around me, so I can make them as mad as possible and also encourage them to bring their inner madness. I don’t know besides me and Karan (Johar), who would be comfortable doing this,” she quipped.

The show will see a string of celebrities like Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sania Mirza and Mika Singh among many others.

Each episode of the new show, which will air from September 16, features two celebrities coming face-to-face as they are pitted against each other in a competition of winning by their ability to lip-sync songs.

How difficult was it to get such names for the show?

“Getting them is still easy, but coordinating the dates for two people that is really killing us, but we are still managing to do all right,” she said.