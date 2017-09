A fire broke out in an Army ammunition depot near Bathinda town in Punjab on Thursday morning, police said. No loss of life was reported.

The blaze was detected around 5 a.m. Several fire tenders were pressed into service and it was finally controlled by 7 a.m., sources in the district administration said.

Senior Army officers rushed to the spot. The damage caused by the fire would be assessed by the Army. A probe is likely to be ordered.

Bathinda is about 240 km from here.