Lucknow Metro develops snag on Day 1

Passengers, including many school children, taking the maiden run of the Lucknow Metro were stranded for over an hour between the Mawaiyya and Durgapuri station on Wednesday morning as the service developed a technical snag.

Officials of the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), while conceding that a glitch had occurred, said all passengers were safe and that they were taken ahead on their journey in another metro later.

The emergency gates were opened in the rear of the train and a ladder was attached to take out the stranded passengers, including many women and school children.

The snag has been attributed to a glitch in the traction pump.

While some passengers said they enjoyed the metro ride, there were many who aired disappointment as they missed their onward trains and some were stranded in the coach with the gates not opening.

The snag developed around 6:40 am. Many school going children were also stranded inside a metro train.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the first phase of the Lucknow Metro Rail on Tuesday.

There are eight stations on the stretch, starting from Transport Nagar to Charbagh station. So far, one of the two lines on the ‘priority section’ of the Lucknow Metro was running, an official said.