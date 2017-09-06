HCL acquires data management platform Datawave

HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced the acquisition of automation-driven data management platform Datawave for an undisclosed sum.

Datawave, a flagship product of Britain-based ETL Factory Limited, is extendable to other platforms, including big data.

“The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolsters HCL’s capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission-critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continuous integration,” said Rahul Singh, President and Head – Financial Services, HCL Technologies, in a statement.

Datawave is a leading provider of data migration and integration solutions, focused on automation and digital transformation around Informatica and other similar enterprise data management stacks.

“Datawave also brings in significant banking industry expertise,” Singh added.

In a recent market study done by HCL, 81 per cent organisations said they were overwhelmed with the volume and variety of data needed to drive digital transformation.

“Datawave’s automation solutions will significantly help our clients accelerate their digital journey through a robust data architecture,” added Anand Birje, Corporate Vice President and Head – Digital & Analytics, HCL Technologies.

According to Mark Butterworth, CEO, Datawave, “the synergies between Datawave’s customer-centric, enterprise data integration platform and HCL’s technology leadership and deep engineering capabilities will deliver unparalleled value to our clients”.