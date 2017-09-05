Samsung to bring Galaxy Note 8 to India on September 12

While tech lovers eagerly wait for Apple to unveil its next flagship smartphone on September 12, Samsung India will launch its Galaxy Note 8 in India on the same day.

Taking Apple head on, Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 8 in New Delhi as Apple unfurls its next big device — which may be an iPhone 8 — at Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California.

According to dealer sources, Samsung has also sent invites to outstation media, without naming the event, and speculation is rife that the invitation is for Samsung’s latest flagship device.

Samsung was aware of the iPhone launch but was confident enough to launch on the same day owing to its strong leadership position in India, the sources told IANS.

According to the market research firm GFK, Samsung is the top brand in India with 43 per cent market share in the smartphone segment.

Samsung launched Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea in August. The device comes with the “Bixby” intelligent assistant, is water and dust resistant and houses an iris scanner.

Similar to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Note 8 also sports “Infinity Display” with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The 6.3-inch screen is Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels.

Note 8 sports top-notch features such as 64-bit Exynos 8895 octa-core processor chipset with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

This is Samsung’s first smartphone to feature dual camera set-up at the rear with portrait mode and dual optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The 8MP front camera also comes with optical image stabilisation. The “S Pen” stylus with Galaxy Note 8 comes with a latency of less than 50 milliseconds.