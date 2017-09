Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he held “fruitful talks” with Chinese President Xi Jinping here on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

“Met President Xi Jinping. We held fruitful talks on bilateral relations between India and China,” the Prime Minister tweeted after their meeting.

Modi thanked the Chinese government and the people for their “warm hospitality” during the three-day BRICS Summit and said he was leaving for Myanmar.