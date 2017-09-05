Germany crush Norway 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany reaped their eighth win in as many games after crushing Norway 6-0 in Group C of the 2018 football World Cup qualifiers.

The Germans on Monday showed no mercy with hapless Norway and establish a four-goal lead within 40 minutes to smooth the way for the win owing to Timo Werner’ s first-half brace, reports Xinhua news agency.

Joachim Loew’s men took the reins from the kick-off to break the deadlock with just ten minutes played when Mesut Oezil had all time and space inside the box to make the most out of Jonas Hector’s assist.

Oezil remained in the thick of things as he assisted forward Julian Draxler, who slotted home the 2-0 lead seven minutes after the opener.

The hosts gained momentum whereas Norway remained unable to gain a foothold into the game. Hence, Germany tripled the lead after 21-year-old RB Leipzig star Werner utilised Toni Kroos’ square pass to make it 3-0 in the 21st minute.

Werner wasn’t done with the scoring as he sealed his brace after heading home Thomas Mueller’s cross into the box five minutes before the half-time.

After the restart, Germany started where they left off as substitute midfielder Leon Goretzka nodded the 5-0 lead following a pinpoint cross from Draxler five minutes into the second half.

Norway were unable to hold the pace and to put up resistance as dominant Germany added their sixth goal in the 79th minute through substitute striker Mario Gomez, who rounded off the 6-0 with a header.

“We staged a powerful performance today. Even after the four goal lead we continued to press forward,” Germany head coach Joachim Loew said.

With the result, Germany wrapped up their eighth win in as many games in Group C of the World Cup qualification. However, they will have to wait until October to book their place for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Germans stay atop the standings followed by Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Norway and San Marino.