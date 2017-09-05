ASUS Zenfone 4 series expected in India on September 14

After the successful launch of ASUS Zenfone 4 series in Taiwan last month, the company is expected to bring the camera-centric series to India on September 14.

It is not clear whether all the six variants will be rolled out in India like in Taiwan and Philippines, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The Zenfone 4 series, which is an upgrade over the Zenfone 3 series, may include variants like Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4, Zenfone Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Max.

Zenfone 4 Pro comes with 16MP dual rear camera, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space and 3600mAh battery.

Zenfone 4 sports 12MP dual rear camera and packs 6GB RAM, 64GB of storage space and 3300mAh battery.

With 24MP dual front-facing selfie camera, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro features 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space and 3000mAh battery, while Zenfone 4 Selfie features 20MP with 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space and 3000mAh battery.

Zenfone 4 Max comes with 13MP dual rear camera, 8MP front camera and is equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage space and 5000mAh battery, which is said to last 46 days of standby time.

The entire line-up of smartphones features either dual rear or dual front cameras. The Zenfone 4 series is likely to be an extension of ASUS’ lineage of augmented photography experience with super-wide dual lenses.

Last month, the Taiwanese electronics giant had launched 5.5-inch ZenFone Zoom S smartphone with dual-camera at Rs 26,999 in India.