Arunachal Pradesh Jomde Kena Health minister dies

Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena died at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, family sources said today.

Kena (52) died last night. He was a resident of Gensi village in Lower Siang district and was undergoing treatment in Guwahati from the past one month, the sources said.

Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Kena was elected as the deputy speaker during the Nabam Tuki government and served as a parliamentary secretary under the Dorjee Khandu and Jarbom Gamlin ministries.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.

The mortal remains of Kena would be flown to Naharlagun today from Guwahati and then to his native village Gensi where the last rites would be performed tomorrow.

The state government has declared state mourning for two days from today and announced a holiday tomorrow.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and grief over Kena’s demise.

Khandu, who is in the national capital for an official meeting, conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and the people, especially those of his Assembly constituency.

In a message, he said, “In his demise, our state has lost a seasoned politician and I have lost an elder brother who was more than a friend.”

“On behalf of the people, I convey my deep condolences to the members of his family, friends and well wishers. I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace,” it added.