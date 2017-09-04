Socio-economic progress of minorities our focus: Naqvi

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said ‘3Es — education, employment and empowerment of all minorities — was the focus of the Narendra Modi government and this would continue in future as well.

Naqvi assumed charge as Cabinet Minister for Minority Affairs on Monday. Earlier, he was Minister of State with independent charge for the same portfolio.

He said his Ministry was committed to inclusive growth and an atmosphere of trust.

India has six notified religious minorities — Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains.