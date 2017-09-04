Objectionable items found at Sirsa Dera: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said some “objectionable items” were seized during a search at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa following the arrest of convicted sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“As many as 117 ‘Naam Charcha Ghars’ linked to the Dera have been sanitised in the state,” Khattar told the media in Rewari in south Haryana, without eleborating on the items seized from the dera.

Police sources said weapons and other objects that could be used in violence were seized from the campus.

“The dera authorities have deposited its firearms with the state government and are cooperating with the state government,” the Chief Minister said.

About searches at other Dera places in Haryana, Khattar said: “It is okay if these are running in a proper manner. Action will be taken if a complaint is received.”

The Dera chief was convicted by a CBI Special Court in Panchkula on August 25 on two counts of rape of his female disciples. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The conviction led to violence by Dera followers in Panchkula and Sirsa towns in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and 264 others injured.