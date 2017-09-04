BRICS for fighting terrorism, name LeT, JeM

BRICS countries on Monday called for a comprehensive approach to combat terrorism and expressed concern over violence by groups including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) that have staged attacks in India.

The declaration adopted by BRICS countries at their 9th Summit here deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including in BRICS countries.

They condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever” and stressed that “there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism”.

The BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — backed the efforts of the Afghan security forces to defeat terrorism.

“We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir,” the declaration said.

The BRICS countries said that those responsible for committing, organising or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.

Recalling the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, they stressed the necessity to develop international cooperation, including that of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.