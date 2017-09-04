49 infants die in UP hospital in a month

In a repeat of the Gorakhpur tragedy, 49 children have died within a month in a hospital in Farrukhabad — again due to lack of oxygen. The Uttar Pradesh government has lodged FIRs against two doctors.

Of these, 30 children at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital died in the neonatal critical care unit and 19 in the delivery room.

The deaths, an official confirmed were due to poor treatment, lack of attention and paucity of oxygen.

Following a preliminary report by the senior district administration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office had ordered stringent action against the errant doctors.

The city magistrate of Farukkhabad on Monday lodged a complaint against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Medical Superintendent of the RML hospital, at the Kotwali.

An FIR has been filed against the two doctors on the orders of District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

The two have been booked under sections 176, 188 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Bunny Singh has been handed the probe and has been asked to expeditiously investigate the matter.