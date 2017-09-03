Sonia Gandhi visits Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up

Congress President Sonia Gandhi visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for a routine health check-up, authorities said on Sunday.

Gandhi, who was earlier hospitalised for various health issues including a shoulder injury, reached the facility at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night.

After the check-up, she left the hospital at around 1.30 a.m., the authorities added.

An anonymous source told IANS that there was nothing serious, without giving any further details

Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Vadra was also admitted in the same hospital last week for dengue.