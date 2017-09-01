Sharif’s wife undergoes successful throat cancer surgery

London, Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has successfully undergone surgery for throat cancer at a clinic here, a media report said.

The operation took place on Thursday and Kulsoom Nawaz will be staying in hospital for at least a day before doctors discharge her to go home for recovery, Geo News reported.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this month and doctors said her cancer was curable.

Although there was no official word on the surgery from the Sharif family, Maryam Nawaz, Sharif’s daughter, retweeted messages congratulating her upon successful completion of the medical procedure.

Kulsoom Nawaz’s chemotherapy treatment is set to commence next week, the report said. Sharif accompanied his wife to a central London clinic where she underwent surgery.

The former Prime Minister reached London on Wednesday evening to be with his ailing wife and was received by a large crowd of supporters.

Kulsoom Nawaz is the PML-N’s candidate for the upcoming Lahore NA-120 by-poll on September 17. Maryam Nawaz is running her mother’s election campaign in her absence, while the rest of the family is in London.