Falguni Pathak would love to work with SRK

New Delhi, Popular singer Falguni Pathak has expressed her desire to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had said that he wanted the Dandiya queen to sing “Udi udi” from his film “Raees”.

Back in 1996, the two artistes had gone on a world tour together. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh tweeted saying that he “wanted so much” for her to sing “Udi udi”, a Garba number.

Asked if she was interested in working with the Bollywood Badshah, Pathak told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Why not? I would love to work with him. We have done shows together.”

While her fans can only hope for this to happen, they can dance to her Garba music at the Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017 later this month in Mumbai.

“It is from September 21. Every year, we choose Bollywood songs that the audience likes to listen to. Along with that, we have some Gujarati songs,” she said.

Asked about the tracklist, she said: “We don’t disclose before Navratri. It is always a surprise for the audience.”

Lakhs of people are expected to play Dandiya at the festival that will take place at the 13-acre Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex of Borivli, Mumbai.

“It is one of the biggest grounds for Navratri. It feels good, but am also little nervous. I don’t know if so many people will like our songs’ selection or not, if they will enjoy or not.”

It seems like the deal is a big one for her. According to reports, Pathak has bagged a Rs 1.75 crore deal for Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017, which will conclude on September 29.

Initially, she laughed it off. Then the “Meri chunar udd udd jaye” hitmaker said: “I don’t know about it. People just want something to print. It can be a rumour.”

Asked more about it, the singer, who often performs in the US and Britain, said: “Had it been Rs 1.75 crore per day, then it would have been a big deal. The charges for my team, sound and lights… all are included so even if I get that much amount collectively, then what is the big deal?”

If you are unable to make it to the venue, you can still groove to her latest track, “Jode rejo raaj”, a recreation of a Gujarati song.

“It is good that people are listening to old songs in the form of recreations. I made ‘Jode rejo raaj’ keeping Navratri in mind. This is also a recreation. I just changed the music a little bit,” she said.

What about her original work?

“I will make it very soon,” promised the singer, who was a rage in the pop music world in the 1990s owing to her songs like “Yaad piya ki aane lagi” and “Maine payal hai chhankai”.