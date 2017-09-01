Adah excited about her performance in London

London, Actress Adah Sharma is thrilled to give a Kathak performance here on Saturday as part of the dance festival Samkarya UK 2017.

“I have been longing to give this performance. Kathak is my favourite dance form and I am finally going to do it. I am excited,” the “Commando 2” actress said in a statement.

She had even tweeted a brief video of her rehearsal.

On the film front, she will be seen in the next part of “Commando”, opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut had earlier told IANS that the third instalment of the “Commando” franchise will have “spectacular action”.