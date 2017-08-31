Britain marks Diana’s 20th death anniversary

Britain on Thursday observed Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary.

Dubbed the “people’s princess” by then Prime Minister Tony Blair, Diana died after a car crash in Paris with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed on August 31, 1997, aged 36, reports the BBC.

On Wednesday, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry visited the Kensington Palace, where Diana lived for more than 15 years during her marriage to Prince Charles and after their divorce.

The princes will mark the anniversary in private. But other public services will take place across the UK, including at East London’s Mildmay Mission Hospital which the princess regularly visited when it was a hospice caring for HIV patients.

Diana’s car collided with another vehicle in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

A 2008 inquest in the UK found the Princess was unlawfully killed as a result of “grossly negligent” driving by her chauffeur, Henri Paul, who lost control of the vehicle at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Paul, who was killed in the accident, was found to be drunk at the time of the crash and was attempting to flee pursuing paparazzi photographers.