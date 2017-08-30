Game of Throne In Pakistan

Had India-US that much access in Islamabad, Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Sayeed could have extradited to India, discontent over Kashmir won’t have brewed to such alarming level

By Mridu Kumari

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal. This disqualification took place after the Pakistan’s highest court appointed joint investigation team (JIT) probed involvement of Nawaz Sharif and his family members in the scandal. While this has dented Sharif’s reputation, yet the ousted Prime Minister does not want to keep his family out of arch light of power and politics. He wanted to give reign of power to his younger brother and Pakistan’s Punjab province’s chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, but he refused to shift himself to Islamabad by saying that he was comfortable in Punjab. Faced with no credible option, the Pakistan Muslim League chief, on suggestion from his close advisers, zeroed in his focus on his wife Kulsoom Nawaz as his successor.

But as fate would have it, Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes. Doctors say the cancer is in the early stage. But they didn’t say how much it will take time for her to be completely rid of the disease. Therefore, a sort of chaos prevails in Nawaz Sharif headed Pakistan Muslim League which has allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to become interim Prime Minister of the country. However, there is method in madness: Rumour is spread that India and the US were behind ouster of Sharif from his prime ministerial post. Those who spread it don’t see the merit of the case.

They don’t realize that Pakistan judiciary can’t be influenced by India or the US. Had New Delhi even a minimum influence over a section of people in the Pakistani establishment, it would not have allowed discontent over Kashmir to brew; it would not have tolerated the existence of terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba or jehadis like Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan; it would have extradited underworld Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan long back; there would not have cross-border terrorism or cross-border firing any longer.

In Pakistan, it should be understood clearly that civilian establishment and its helmsmen wield no more strong clout in administration and judiciary. Instead, it is Pakistani army which enjoys majority public support and widespread clout across the system. Zardaris, Bhuttos or Sharifs may have supporters, but they are localized, hence lack pan Pakistan influence. In this background, it would be foolhardy to assume that ouster of Sharif has some links with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). All major decisions in Pakistan, especially those related to defense and economy are not taken without taking army on the board.

Therefore, the argument that India and the US worked behind the scene for the ouster of Sharif would be simplistic. Although, former Prime Minister’s daughter Mariam Nawaz and the PML (N) lawmakers like Talal Chaudhary and Danial Aziz have said on record that the ouster was part of an international conspiracy to halt work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which was launched under Sharif’s government in 2015. But, fact of the matter is, as long as Pakistani army enjoys patronage of China, the multi-billion rail and road connectivity project will never be scrapped or suffer any damage.

Moreover, to protect the project from any attack from terrorists and their sympathizers in Pakistan, China has already drawn a roadmap. Beijing’s continued attempt to steamroll India’s move to get Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Azhar Masood declared as international terrorists at the United Nations is part of that roadmap. For the past three years in a row, China has been bluntly blocking India’s bid to get Azhar Masood designated as international terrorist, despite the fact that he has openly admitted about his meeting with Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, travelling to Somalia to help recruit for al-Qaeda. He used to describe Taliban chief Mullah Omar as “beloved Amir-ul-Momineen.”

In spite of this, if China doesn’t see any reason in India’s persistent move against Azhar Masood, it simply means that Beijing is doing this to win support from the terrorist groups for the safety of its multi-billion connectivity project. It is also supporting talks with Afghan Taliban; obviously it is doing this keeping in mind CPEC project.

Nonetheless, what has added shrillness to political debate in Pakistan in the aftermath of Sharif’s disqualification is the war cry made by him against the judiciary. The former Prime Minister said that the country may see 1971 like situation once again when it was dismembered and Bangladesh was created.

“During the country’s 70-year history, all 18 prime ministers were sent home without completing their terms,” Sharif said while addressing a rally in Lahore. He said: “This has to be stopped now and we must ensure respect of the ballot. If the people’s vote is not respected, I fear that Pakistan may face en eventuality like that of 1971 when it was divided into two.”

This outburst was made just a day after the Lahore High Court banned telecast of anti-judiciary remarks by him and his party men. The former Pakistan Prime Minister didn’t spare ISI too. “This is the first time in the country’s history that representatives of intelligence agencies—ISI and Military Intelligence–were made part of the Joint Investigation Agency(JIT) to probe the Panama Papers scandal which is not related to terrorism and national security,” Sharif said, indicating his frustration over the manner many blocks were created to put him in box.

However, in Pakistan’s political game of thrones, if any leader who is actually benefiting out of Panama Papers’ leak drama then it is cricketer-turned politician, Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader, enjoying support from Pakistani army, is earning brownie points for raising the storm over the issue. Backed by hardliners and Pakistan’s paramount army, he is seen as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It is said that Sharif who had to suffer bloodless coup at the hands of his chosen Pakistan army chief, Pervez Musharraf in the 1990s, was never trusted by men in uniform. Panama Papers’ leak served them a much needed cause to turn a table against him. In both cases, Sharif sought to portray him as a victim. Yet difference between 1999 and 2017 for Sharif is that while the former was executed by the country’s army and the latter by the judiciary.