Tendulkar dedicates National Sports Day to sportswomen

India’s batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday called upon the countrymen to dedicate National Sports Day to all the sportswomen who have made the nation proud.

The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand, who was often referred as ‘The Wizard’ for his incredible skills in the game. He was born on August 29, 1905.

On August 27, women shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu took bronze and silver medal, respectively, in the Badminton World Championships at Glasgow. These apart, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, grappler Sakshi Malik shown in the Rio Olympics. Paralympian shot putter Deepa Malik won silver in the Rio Paralympics.

“We must all dedicate this #NationalSportsDay to the sportswomen of our country for making us proud in their respective fields. #LoveSports,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also conveyed his best wishes to the sportspersons who contributed to India’s success in the sports field.

“On #NationalSportsDay, I salute, congratulate & extend my best wishes to all #sports-persons who have made #India proud & continue to do so,” Goel said.

Apart from Tendulkar and Goel, many other sportspersons shared their messages.

Former India cricket opener Virender Sehwag: Tributes to the greatest hockey player of all times and India’s greatest sportsman, Major Dhyanchand on #NationalSportsDay.”

Cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya: “Every champion refused to give up when he or she was down. On #NationalSportsDay, I urge you all to chase your dreams & be the best.”

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh: “Tribute to the finest hockey player of all time, Dhyan Chand. #NationalSportsDay.”

Professional boxer Vijender Singh: “Happy #NationalSportsDay!”

Star shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: “Tributes to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on #NationalSportsDay. Sports develop character, a never-say-die attitude & spirit of teamwork.”