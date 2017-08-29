Moto G5S, G5S Plus launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Tuesday launched Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S in India. G5S would start retailing at Rs 13,999 while G5S Plus would cost RS 15,999.

Both smartphones will be exclusively available on e-commerce site Amazon.in starting from Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The G5S lineup come with an all-metal unibody design and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out-of-box.

Of the two smartphones, G5S Plus has a bigger 5.5-inch screen while G5S comes with a 5.2-inch screen.

Moto’s G5S Plus sports two 13MP sensors at the rear. One is a monochrome lens and the other one is RGB sensor. Specifications of G5S Plus include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option.

The storage is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G5S Plus is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower feature.

The company said during the launch that TurboPower can give six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

Moto G5S comes with an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB.

In terms of camera specs, Moto G5S has a 16MP primary camera with PDAF.

The 5MP front camera in the phone comes with LED flash. The battery is the same as the G5S Plus, which is a 3,000mAh with TurboCharge support.