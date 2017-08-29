Court frames charges against Bhatkal in terror case

A court here on Tuesday put Indian Mujahideen (IM) militant Yasin Bhatkal on trial in two cases related to the 2010 terror attack near Jama Masjid here after formally framing charges against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed charges against Bhatkal, his aide Asadullah Akhtar and eight other IM operatives in the two cases dealing with attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal conspiracy and other charges as also under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court listed the matter for October 23 for recording the statements of prosecution witnesses.

Earlier, the court on August 1 discharged accused Syed Ismail Afaaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case on grounds that it did not find any evidence against them.

The three were accused of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, apart from the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Proceedings against one accused was dropped as he is dead.

On September 19, 2010, two motorcycle-borne persons fired at tourists outside Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, injuring two Taiwanese. A mild explosion in an abandoned car also occurred in the area.

Two cases were registered against IM members, including module co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, its chief Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal are on the run.

Yasin Bhatkal, arrested along with Akhtar from the India-Nepal border in August 2013, topped the Delhi Police list of 15 most wanted terrorists involved in bombings across the country.