Contain Politico Religious Cocktail

By Sunil Dang

In a shocking event of Dera chief Ram Rahim convicted in rape case, there is a lesson for his innocent followers who thronged outside CBI Court with a hope that the Godman has been falsely implicated by the ‘caged parrot.’ But, for their apathy, the allegation was found substantial by the Court to term the Godman a rapist. However, one can ask for what reason, the whole system got into the toes of a rapist? Why did Haryana government allowed lakhs of supporters of Dera chief when the curfew was imposed in Panchkula? In fact, Haryana government did allowed Ram Rahim to appear before the CBI court with a cavalcade of 100 vehicles, forcing the system to switch off internet and power supply in the region and seek help of para-military flag march. Such showcasing of power by the Dera chief indicates that like other godman, Ram Rahim too though he was above the law. But, thankfully the law took its course leaving us to think what prompted ‘Messenger of God’ to think like that.

While the critics are busy blaming the Godman for this hooliganism, I would like to blame our leaders who have made habit of using these Godman’s reach into the society for their political gains. Otherwise, what could be the reason for Ram Rahim extending support to a political party during elections and why the political party accepted his support with folded hands? Why can’t our leaders decline to accept support of religious leaders as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did when Jama Masjid Imam extended his support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the penultimate day of polling in 2015 Delhi assembly polls? By doing this Kejriwal managed to reach out to the voters leaving a message for our leaders that a mosque, church, temple or Gurudwara has to be left free from the politics as they are meant for public welfare. If our leaders don’t want to learn from novice Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, they can learn from the former US President Ronald Regan, who ordered Acharya Rajnish to leave US immediately, because his organization ‘OSHO’ was fast taking shape of a religion and was seen as a threat to the social harmony in the US. Rather asking Rajnish to leave, Regan could have easily created the politico religious cocktail but he thought otherwise. Similarly, our leaders need to behave in their public life.

India has a tradition of religious leaders indulging in social services too. So, blaming people for following such religious leaders blindly is not correct. Anybody, who gets derailed from its objective, is bound to fail. For example, let’s take Yog Guru Baba Ramdev. The Yog Guru was doing great services to the ancient Indian heritage ‘Yoga’ but now a days, he is found warming chair alongside political leaders suggesting how to give ‘maximum governance’ and simplify Income Tax system etc. There is huge list of such leaders who could have contributed a lot to the society had they stick to their prime aim. But, our political leaders intruded their system to take advantage of their huge fan following.

Here, there is a role for Election Commission too. They can ban such religious leaders extending support to the political parties as by such act they are making public of their vote which should be kept secret for the bovines of the neutral democracy. By going public about their support to a particular party, they are making public about to whom they are going to vote. At the same time, the Election Commission can ban political parties to use religious places for political gains. There should be complete check on the leaders and their donation to the religious places during model code of conduct. The Election Commission needs to make a comprehensive road map to contain such politico religious cocktail that allows people like Nithyananda, Asharam Bapu, Ram Rahim etc. to think above the law.

Feedback on:-reporter@dayafterindia.com